Salvador Rodriguez Morales Injury: Scores, subs off Friday

Rodriguez scored one goal but left the field due to an undisclosed injury in Friday's 3-2 win over Atlas, according to As Mexico.

Rodriguez notched the winning goal through a close-range shot in the 61st minute against Atlas. It was his first start since October, as he made a late move into the lineup as Jair Diaz's (undisclosed) replacement. However, the young full-back finished with a knock, adding to the team's injury troubles ahead of upcoming matches. He'll look to bounce back quickly, although Mauro Lainez could fill in for him after serving a one-game ban.