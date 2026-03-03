Sam Adekugbe headshot

Sam Adekugbe Injury: Completes partial practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Adekugbe (Achilles) was able to get involved in part of the training session Tuesday, Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reports.

Adekugbe has increased his workload since suffering a severe blow in June, but he's yet to make an appearance and could remain sidelined for a few more weeks before rejoining the match squad. Still, the Canadian international may have a chance to feature in upcoming MLS action, offering an option in the competition with Tate Johnson at left-back.

Sam Adekugbe
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Adekugbe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Adekugbe See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
306 days ago