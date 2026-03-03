Sam Adekugbe Injury: Completes partial practice

Adekugbe (Achilles) was able to get involved in part of the training session Tuesday, Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reports.

Adekugbe has increased his workload since suffering a severe blow in June, but he's yet to make an appearance and could remain sidelined for a few more weeks before rejoining the match squad. Still, the Canadian international may have a chance to feature in upcoming MLS action, offering an option in the competition with Tate Johnson at left-back.