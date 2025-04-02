Sam Adekugbe Injury: Could resume team training soon

Adekugbe (quadriceps) could resume team training later this week or next week, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, according to Har Journalist.

Adekugbe has been recovering well from his quadriceps injury and could resume team training soon, likely at the end of the week or next week. This means he could potentially be aiming for a return to competition next Saturday against Austin. His return would be a big boost for the team, as the left-back had started the season in great form before his injury, scoring two goals in the first two league games.