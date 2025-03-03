Sam Adekugbe Injury: Picks up quad injury

Adekugbe was forced off in the 32nd minute of Saturday's 2-1 win against LA Galaxy after scoring a goal due to a quadriceps injury that will sideline him for a while, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, Har Journalist reports.

Adekugbe is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a quadriceps injury Saturday. This is a setback as he was expected to be a regular starter and has already scored twice in two games. Edier Ocampo is likely to see increased playing time during his absence.