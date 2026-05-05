Sam Adekugbe Injury: Quad concern delays return

Adekugbe (Achilles/Quad) felt some quad discomfort during Tuesday's session and is being managed carefully as the club exercises caution given the length of his absence, according to coach Jesper Sorensen, per Har Journalist. "He had a little bit in his quad that he felt. He's been out for so long that we also have to be a little bit cautious."

Adekugbe had been closing in on a return to MLS action after appearing for Vancouver's reserve side last weekend, but the new quad complaint adds another layer of caution to what has already been a lengthy road back from his Achilles injury. The Canadian international completed some individual running and shooting drills alongside teammates rather than full team training, and the club will continue to monitor his progress carefully before committing to any timeline for his return to competitive action.