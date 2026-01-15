Adekugbe suffered a torn Achilles back in June during international duty with Canada and has since then been recovering from the issue. The versatile midfielder is progressing well in his rehabilitation since he is set to join the team for the pre-season training camp in Spain with the aim to be back available for the first part of the season. Adekugbe has been a regular starter when fit and available for the Whitecaps and will play a decent role once fully back fit to play, heading into the 2026 MLS season.