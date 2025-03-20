Sam Adekugbe Injury: Will be assessed this week

Adekugbe (quadriceps) is still a few weeks from returning and will undergo an evaluation this week, coach Jesper Sorensen confirmed in a press conference, per Har Journalist. "We will have more specific news on Ryan and Sam later in the week, I think. We'll have a better overview of how they're doing. Right now it's still a couple of weeks away and a little bit undetermined."

