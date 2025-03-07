Sam Adekugbe Injury: Working in gym Thursday

Adekugbe picked up a quadriceps injury that forced him off Saturday's clash with LA Galaxy and was spotted working in the gym on Thursday toward his recovery, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, Har Journalist reports. "Sam Adekugbe did some work in the gym today."

Adekugbe is training in the gym as he recovers from a quadriceps injury sustained on Saturday. His return will depend on his overall progression but could happen before the end of the month if everything goes as planned. Tate Johnson and Edier Ocampo are expected to start as left-back in his absence.