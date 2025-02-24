Fantasy Soccer
Sam Adekugbe headshot

Sam Adekugbe News: Nets Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Adekugbe scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Portland Timbers.

Adekugbe seems set to take the starting wing-back role in 2025, and he opened the season with a goal during an absolute rout of the Timbers. He made the most of the extra space he had to work with and caused a plethora of issues out wide. Adekugbe should continue to be a solid offensive contributor, though he won't always be playing against 10 men.

Sam Adekugbe
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
