Sam Adekugbe News: Nets Sunday

Adekugbe scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Portland Timbers.

Adekugbe seems set to take the starting wing-back role in 2025, and he opened the season with a goal during an absolute rout of the Timbers. He made the most of the extra space he had to work with and caused a plethora of issues out wide. Adekugbe should continue to be a solid offensive contributor, though he won't always be playing against 10 men.