Sam Adekugbe News: Unused substitute Thursday

Adekugbe was expected to return soon after being back in training this week. He featured on the bench on Thursday, confirming he has fully recovered from his quadriceps injury. That said, he is expected to build his fitness gradually in the coming games before finding a starting spot at left-back when deemed fit enough.