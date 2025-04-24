Fantasy Soccer
Sam Adekugbe News: Unused substitute Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Adekugbe (quadriceps) was an unused substitute in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Adekugbe was expected to return soon after being back in training this week. He featured on the bench on Thursday, confirming he has fully recovered from his quadriceps injury. That said, he is expected to build his fitness gradually in the coming games before finding a starting spot at left-back when deemed fit enough.

