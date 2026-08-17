Sam Beukema Injury: Nursing nagging injury

Beukema has been dealing with bilateral Achilles tendonitis and will miss at least the opener against Genoa, Ottopagine reported.

Beukema has sat out most of the friendlies and will need to ramp up after returning to full training, but he shouldn't spend a lot of time on the shelf, as he could be back for the second round versus Como or shortly thereafter. Amir Rrahmani and Rafa Marin are the only center-backs currently healthy due to Alessandro Buongiorno's (knee) and Luca Marianucci's (knee) injuries.