Sam Beukema News: Contributes to clean sheet versus Cagliari

Beukema created one scoring chance and had one tackle (one won), five clearances and one interception in Friday's 1-0 win over Cagliari.

Buekema got the call for the fifth time in the last six rounds, as Amir Rrahmani (thigh) is unavailable and Juan Jesus has been banged up, despite being available, and helped secure his first clean sheet since late November. He has recorded at least one clearance in his last six outings, accumulating 17 and posting seven tackles (all won), four interceptions and two blocks during that stretch.