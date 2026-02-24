Sam Beukema News: Opens scoring in defeat

Beukema scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Atalanta.

Beukema's headed effort opened the scoring Sunday, but Napoli would be undone by two second half goals in a 2-1 defeat at Atalanta. In addition to his goal, the central defender contributed four tackles (four won), two clearances and one block to the defensive effort across his 90 minute of play. Beukema has been named to the starting XI in Napoli's most recent two fixtures after making just three appearances (zero starts) in the preceding five matches (all competitions).