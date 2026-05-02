Sam Beukema News: Quiet showing in Como contest

Beukema generated two clearances and 41 completed passes and committed one foul in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Como.

Beukema got the nod since Mathias Olivera (thigh) and Juan Jesus (personal) were missing, but didn't stick out or put up numbers even though Napoli stifled a high-wattage offense. He'll also see competition from Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the last three matches. He has tallied three tackles (two won), two interceptions and five clearances in the last five matches (two starts).