Sam Johnstone headshot

Sam Johnstone Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 5:58am

Johnstone (shoulder) is done for the season, according to manager Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen of the Express and Star. "[Sam] is out for the season."

Johnstone will not return this season, as the goalie's absence has been confirmed as he deals with a shoulder injury. This will leave the club without their first backup option in net, only appearing in 12 games all season. He now won't play again until Wolves resume play in the Championship following relegation, leaving Daniel Bentley to serve as backup keeper behind Jose Sa.

Sam Johnstone
Wolverhampton
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