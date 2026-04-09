Sam Johnstone Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Johnstone (shoulder) is ruled out for Friday's clash against West Ham and could miss the remainder of the season, according to Liam Keen from Express and Star.

Johnstone is dealing with a shoulder injury and will miss Friday's clash against West Ham, and could be sidelined for the rest of the season. The goalkeeper operates as the No. 2 option behind Jose Sa, so his absence is unlikely to be felt, with Daniel Bentley expected to serve as the backup in his place.