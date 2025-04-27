Sam Junqua News: Nets as substitute
Junqua scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus San Diego FC.
Junqua replaced Brayan Vera in the 19th minute and scored a stunning goal from the edge of the box in the 66th minute. Junqua also contributed defensively with four clearances, a block, an interception and a tackle. Junqua has featured nine times, making six appearances off the bench and this was his first goal of the campaign.
