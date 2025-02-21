Sam Morsy Injury: Option Saturday

Morsy (abdomen) is an option for Saturday's clash with Tottenham, according to manager Kieran McKenna."Both Sam and Leif have trained today, while Sammie Szmodics trained today as well. They are all available for the squad,"

Morsy missed out against Villa with an abdominal issue, but is now back fit and available. The midfielder could slot straight back into the XI against Spurs. If Morsy isn't deemed fit enough to start it would likely mean some more minutes for Kalvin Phillips.