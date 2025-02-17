Sam Morsy Injury: Picks up Abdomen injury

Morsy suffered an injury in the abdominal region early last week that forced him to miss Saturday's game against Aston Villa, coach Kieran McKenna confirmed in a press conference. "Samy we lost early in the week - hopefully not too major. It's a little inflammation around his abdominal region."

