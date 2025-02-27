Sam Morsy News: Scores own goal Wednesday

Morsy had an own goal, four tackles (three won) and one interception in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Morsy returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after missing three games. The midfielder scored an own goal in the 22nd minute but remained active defensively with four tackles, three of them successful, matching his season high. He now has 53 tackles in 24 appearances this season, averaging 2.2 per game. His next chance to contribute comes Saturday against Forest in the Premier League.