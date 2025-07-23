Sam Rogers Injury: Doesn't train Wednesday

Rogers (undisclosed) was not involved in training Wednesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Rogers looks likely to miss out on the club's next match after suffering an injury in their last outing, as he was not a participant in training Wednesday due to his issues. This is something to monitor for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. Omar Gonzalez is a possible replacement in the center of the defense if he misses out, with Carlos Teran (upper leg) a possibility as well if he returns from injury.