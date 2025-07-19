Menu
Sam Rogers Injury: Suffers injury against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 19, 2025

Rogers left Saturday's 2-0 win over Montreal with a physical issue.

Rogers made a few defensive contributions before his forced substitution in the final minutes of the first half. The severity of the blow is still unknown, so Rogers' availability is in doubt for upcoming games. With both Carlos Teran (upper leg) and Christopher Cupps (leg) also out, Omar Gonzalez would be set to join Jack Elliott at center-back if all of the injured players fail to regain fitness.

