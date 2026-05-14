Sam Rogers News: Available on bench
Rogers was included in the squad as a bench option for Wednesday's 3-1 victory against D.C. United but did not feature, marking his return to the matchday squad after missing around two months with a lower body injury.
Rogers had been working his way back through training sessions in recent weeks, and his inclusion in the squad is a positive step in his reintegration. The club will continue to build his fitness through further bench appearances before considering any expanded role as the MLS season progresses.
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