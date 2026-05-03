Sam Sarver News: Scores as substitute in win

Sarver scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Sarver opened his 2026 scoring count when he headed a cross in front of an open goal after running into the box in the 88th minute of the weekend's match. He made the most of his 10 minutes on the pitch after coming off the bench in Santiago Moreno's place. The backup winger will push for increased action going forward, though he's not guaranteed to play a big role in the short term.