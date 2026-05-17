Sam Sarver News: Scores off bench Saturday

Sarver scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Sarver beat the goalkeeper with a right-footed finish in stoppage time, emerging as the late hero of the match after coming on as substitute. Despite recording limited minutes in every game, he has made the score sheet with each of his three attempts over the last four MLS contests. That efficiency has him sitting as the team's third-best scorer and could open up rotational opportunities on the right wing, where Joaquin Valiente is currently enduring a dry spell.