Sam Surridge Injury: Back in training

Surridge (hamstring) is back in training and will be available for Saturday's game against Charlotte FC, according to manager BJ Callaghan.

Surridge is set to return to action after not playing in the weekend against Atlanta United in a 2-0 win. Surridge has started in four of his six outings this season, but he's netted seven goals already, so he's expected to return to the XI as soon as he's fit enough to do so.