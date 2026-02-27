Sam Surridge headshot

Sam Surridge Injury: Doubtful due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Surridge will be a late decision for Saturday's game versus FC Dallas, the league reported Friday.

Surridge could be sidelined for a short period if he's not healthy enough to make the match squad, which would be a huge blow to the team given that he's their top-choice striker option. The forward scored two goals in the season opener before being replaced by Woobens Pacius, who could gain playing time if required in his place.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
