Sam Surridge Injury: Doubtful due to illness
Surridge will be a late decision for Saturday's game versus FC Dallas, the league reported Friday.
Surridge could be sidelined for a short period if he's not healthy enough to make the match squad, which would be a huge blow to the team given that he's their top-choice striker option. The forward scored two goals in the season opener before being replaced by Woobens Pacius, who could gain playing time if required in his place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Surridge See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form302 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing323 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For MoreFebruary 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492July 11, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490July 3, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Surridge See More