Sam Surridge Injury: Questionable moving forward
Surridge (hamstring) is questionable moving forward, according to manager BJ Callaghan, per Ben Wright of Back Heeled.
Surridge is still battling a hamstring injury and is not yet deemed fit for play, a late call for Saturday's match against Atlanta. This comes after missing a cup match this week, hoping to still play in league action. He has started in four of his six appearances this season and already has recorded a hat trick and two braces, so they will hope he is fit for play.
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