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Sam Surridge Injury: Questionable moving forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Surridge (hamstring) is questionable moving forward, according to manager BJ Callaghan, per Ben Wright of Back Heeled.

Surridge is still battling a hamstring injury and is not yet deemed fit for play, a late call for Saturday's match against Atlanta. This comes after missing a cup match this week, hoping to still play in league action. He has started in four of his six appearances this season and already has recorded a hat trick and two braces, so they will hope he is fit for play.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
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