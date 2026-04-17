Sam Surridge Injury: Questionable moving forward

Surridge (hamstring) is questionable moving forward, according to manager BJ Callaghan, per Ben Wright of Back Heeled.

Surridge is still battling a hamstring injury and is not yet deemed fit for play, a late call for Saturday's match against Atlanta. This comes after missing a cup match this week, hoping to still play in league action. He has started in four of his six appearances this season and already has recorded a hat trick and two braces, so they will hope he is fit for play.