Sam Surridge Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Surridge (hamstring) did not travel to Mexico City for Nashville's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal against Club America and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Atlanta, with his status listed as day-to-day, according to Ben Wright of SixOneFive Soccer.

Surridge has been one of Nashville's most important attacking options this season, making his unexpected absence a real blow heading into a crucial stretch of fixtures. The hamstring issue emerged without warning ahead of the Club America trip, and the day-to-day designation suggests the club is hopeful of a quick turnaround but is not yet ready to commit to a return date. Woobens Pacius is expected to take on a larger role in the front line if Surridge cannot recover in time for Saturday's clash against Atlanta.