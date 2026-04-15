Sam Surridge Injury: Suffers hamstring injury
Surridge (hamstring) did not travel to Mexico City for Nashville's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal against Club America and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Atlanta, with his status listed as day-to-day, according to Ben Wright of SixOneFive Soccer.
Surridge has been one of Nashville's most important attacking options this season, making his unexpected absence a real blow heading into a crucial stretch of fixtures. The hamstring issue emerged without warning ahead of the Club America trip, and the day-to-day designation suggests the club is hopeful of a quick turnaround but is not yet ready to commit to a return date. Woobens Pacius is expected to take on a larger role in the front line if Surridge cannot recover in time for Saturday's clash against Atlanta.
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