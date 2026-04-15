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Sam Surridge Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Surridge (hamstring) did not travel to Mexico City for Nashville's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal against Club America and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Atlanta, with his status listed as day-to-day, according to Ben Wright of SixOneFive Soccer.

Surridge has been one of Nashville's most important attacking options this season, making his unexpected absence a real blow heading into a crucial stretch of fixtures. The hamstring issue emerged without warning ahead of the Club America trip, and the day-to-day designation suggests the club is hopeful of a quick turnaround but is not yet ready to commit to a return date. Woobens Pacius is expected to take on a larger role in the front line if Surridge cannot recover in time for Saturday's clash against Atlanta.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
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