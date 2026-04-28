Sam Surridge Injury: Week-to-week with back injury
Surridge missed Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal against Tigres with a back injury and is being managed on a week-to-week basis, according to Ben Wright of SixOneFive Soccer.
Surridge had looked set to be involved after scoring a brace off the bench against Charlotte on Sunday, taking his tally to nine goals in seven appearances this season, making his absence from such a high-stakes fixture a significant blow for Nashville. The exact nature of the setback remains unclear given the switch from a hamstring to a back complaint, and the week-to-week designation suggests the club is taking a cautious approach before committing to any firm return date. Nashville will be hoping to have their top scorer back in the fold as quickly as possible with the significant fixtures coming before the World Cup break.
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