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Sam Surridge News: Available again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Surridge (back) is on the bench in Saturday's meeting with New York City FC.

Surridge could be involved as a substitute for the first time since April 26, providing a massive attacking boost to his squad. The striker scored two or more goals in four of his previous seven matches in the current season, with his total of nine goals still leading the team at this point. Assuming he makes a gradual return to full playing time, he'll aim to be restored to a starting role eventually, but he's now facing plenty of competition with both Hany Mukhtar and Warren Madrigal in good form.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
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