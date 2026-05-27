Sam Surridge News: Back in action

Surridge had no shots in 19 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday's 2-1 win over New York City FC.

Surridge returned to action after missing the last four matches with a back injury. Despite the injury woes, he continues to lead Nashville's scoring charge with nine goals in just eight appearances this season. He'll get an extended rest during the World Cup break before returning to play at home against Atlanta United on Friday, July 17.