Sam Surridge headshot

Sam Surridge News: Bags another brace in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Surridge took three shots (two on target), sent in two crosses, and scored twice in Saturday's 3-1 win over Minnesota United.

Surridge has picked up where he left off after scoring 25 goals in 2025, bagging a brace in each of Nashville's home games to start the season. "Super Sam" is now tied with Joao Klauss at the top of the MLS goal scoring chart. He'll look to carry that momentum into Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup tilt at home with Inter Miami before going on the road on Saturday to test a Columbus Crew backline that kept a shutout in their last home match against the Chicago Fire.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Surridge See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Surridge See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
312 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
333 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For More
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For More
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 20, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 3, 2024