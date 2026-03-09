Sam Surridge News: Bags another brace in win

Surridge took three shots (two on target), sent in two crosses, and scored twice in Saturday's 3-1 win over Minnesota United.

Surridge has picked up where he left off after scoring 25 goals in 2025, bagging a brace in each of Nashville's home games to start the season. "Super Sam" is now tied with Joao Klauss at the top of the MLS goal scoring chart. He'll look to carry that momentum into Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup tilt at home with Inter Miami before going on the road on Saturday to test a Columbus Crew backline that kept a shutout in their last home match against the Chicago Fire.