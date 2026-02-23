Sam Surridge headshot

Sam Surridge News: Bags brace in 2026 opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Surridge took five shots on target and scored two goals in Saturday's 4-1 win over New England.

Surridge wasted no time picking up where he left off last season, scoring five minutes into the match and then completing his brace just 15 minutes later. With a retooled attack surrounding him, the sky is the limit for Nashville's 2025 leading scorer. He'll look to keep it going in Saturday's road clash with an FC Dallas team that shipped two goals in their season opener.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
