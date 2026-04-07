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Sam Surridge News: Cools off in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Surridge took three shots (one on goal), delivered one cross, and drew one foul in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Chicago.

Surridge cooled off after exploding for a hat trick in his last outing. He remains tied for the league lead with seven goals through six matches, and he'll look to find the net again in his next league match on Saturday at Charlotte FC.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
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