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Sam Surridge News: Explodes for hat trick in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Surridge took five shots (four on goal) and scored three goals in Saturday's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC.

Surridge exploded for a hat trick to propel Nashville to a big win, and he retook the Golden Boot lead with seven goals on the season. "Super Sam" is a big reason why Nashville is unbeaten to start the season and currently sits atop the Eastern Conference. He'll look to add to his haul on the road against the Chicago Fire on Saturday, April 4.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
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