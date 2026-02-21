Sam Surridge headshot

Sam Surridge News: Extends contract with Nashville SC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Surridge has extended his contract with Nashville SC through 2027/2028 with an option for 2028/2029, the club announced.

Surridge, who joined Nashville SC from the English Premier League as a Designated Player in July of 2023, was a Landon Donovan MLS MVP Finalist and All-Star last season while setting multiple club records including the most MLS goals scored in a single season (25), the most goals scored in a single season across all competitions (31), and the most goals scored in a single match (four). In 88 career appearances for the Boys in Gold, Surridge has 52 goals and 10 assists.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
