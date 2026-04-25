Sam Surridge News: On bench against Charlotte
Surridge (hamstring) is among the substitute options for Saturday's match against Charlotte.
Surridge should be one of his team's top offensive assets in his comeback from a minor muscle issue, given that he's leading the squad with seven goals this season. The striker may come off the bench Saturday and potentially challenge Warren Madrigal for starts in subsequent fixtures, offering a serious threat whenever he's on the pitch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Surridge See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form359 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For MoreFebruary 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492July 11, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490July 3, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Surridge See More