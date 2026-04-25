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Sam Surridge News: On bench against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Surridge (hamstring) is among the substitute options for Saturday's match against Charlotte.

Surridge should be one of his team's top offensive assets in his comeback from a minor muscle issue, given that he's leading the squad with seven goals this season. The striker may come off the bench Saturday and potentially challenge Warren Madrigal for starts in subsequent fixtures, offering a serious threat whenever he's on the pitch.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
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