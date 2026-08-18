Sam Surridge News: Outshines Messi in win over Miami

Surridge took three shots and scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over Inter Miami. He also suffered three fouls, committed one foul, and picked up a yellow card.

Surridge scored his 12th goal of the season in style, converting a clever backheel in front of the goal to give Nashville a 3-1 lead. He currently sits just two goals back in the Golden Boot race, and he could close that gap as early as Wednesday on the road against the New York Red Bulls.