Sam Surridge News: Outshines Messi in win over Miami
Surridge took three shots and scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over Inter Miami. He also suffered three fouls, committed one foul, and picked up a yellow card.
Surridge scored his 12th goal of the season in style, converting a clever backheel in front of the goal to give Nashville a 3-1 lead. He currently sits just two goals back in the Golden Boot race, and he could close that gap as early as Wednesday on the road against the New York Red Bulls.
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