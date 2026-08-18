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Sam Surridge News: Outshines Messi in win over Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Surridge took three shots and scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over Inter Miami. He also suffered three fouls, committed one foul, and picked up a yellow card.

Surridge scored his 12th goal of the season in style, converting a clever backheel in front of the goal to give Nashville a 3-1 lead. He currently sits just two goals back in the Golden Boot race, and he could close that gap as early as Wednesday on the road against the New York Red Bulls.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
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