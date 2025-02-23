Sam Surridge News: Registers five shots

Surridge had five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against New England Revolution.

Surridge saw the start and 90 minutes Saturday, continuing in the same starting spot he held last season, starting in 27 of his 28 appearances. He would see five shots in the draw, although only two found the target and none found the back of the net. He did see 12 goals last season and does see some value but is hindered by his streaky runs.