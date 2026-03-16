Sam Surridge News: Registers one shot as substitute
Surridge took one shot on goal in 45 minutes of action in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Columbus.
Surridge was rested ahead of Wednesday's second leg of Concacaf Champions Cup action at Miami. The towering forward leads Nashville with four goals through the first four games of the season. His next chance to add to his haul comes at home on Saturday against Orlando City SC.
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