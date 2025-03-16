Sam Surridge News: Scores against Philadelphia

Surridge scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Philadelphia Union.

Surridge did a great job up front, opening the score after a solo play in the 15th minute Sunday. He came close to increasing his output with several attempts later in the match, and his eight duels won were the second-highest total on the team. The goal was Surridge's first of the season and could reinforce his status as Nashville's main threat inside the opposition box. In that case, he'll aim to produce close to his averages of 2.8 shots and 1.8 chances created per game going forward.