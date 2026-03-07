Sam Surridge News: Starts versus Minnesota
Surridge (illness) has been included in the starting XI for the weekend's meeting with Minnesota United.
Surridge missed only one game while being sick, so it's not surprising that he's back leading Nashville's front line after scoring a brace in the season opener. He's one of the most consistent attacking contributors in the league and should hold shooting potential in most fixtures. His inclusion is likely to move Hany Mukhtar back to the wing and Warren Madrigal to the bench.
