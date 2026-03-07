Sam Surridge headshot

Sam Surridge News: Starts versus Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Surridge (illness) has been included in the starting XI for the weekend's meeting with Minnesota United.

Surridge missed only one game while being sick, so it's not surprising that he's back leading Nashville's front line after scoring a brace in the season opener. He's one of the most consistent attacking contributors in the league and should hold shooting potential in most fixtures. His inclusion is likely to move Hany Mukhtar back to the wing and Warren Madrigal to the bench.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Surridge See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Surridge See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
310 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
331 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For More
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For More
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 20, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 3, 2024