Sam Vines Injury: Returns to injury list

Vines (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's visit to Los Angeles Galaxy, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Vines had cleared the injury report in recent weeks but is back on the list without playing a single minute, suggesting he suffered a setback in his recovery process. This is tough news for a team that lacks left-back depth, having recently deployed midfielder Lawrence Ennali in that position. The nature of the lower body problem and how long it sidelines Vines is unclear for the time being.