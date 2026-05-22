Sam Vines headshot

Sam Vines Injury: Returns to injury list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Vines (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's visit to Los Angeles Galaxy, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Vines had cleared the injury report in recent weeks but is back on the list without playing a single minute, suggesting he suffered a setback in his recovery process. This is tough news for a team that lacks left-back depth, having recently deployed midfielder Lawrence Ennali in that position. The nature of the lower body problem and how long it sidelines Vines is unclear for the time being.

Sam Vines
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Vines See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Vines See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 3, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 27, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 23, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 14, 2024