Sam Vines Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Vines (Lower Body) is out for Saturday's season opener against St. Louis, according to the MLS injury report.

Vines is dealing with a lower-body injury and will miss the first match of the MLS season. He is considered week-to-week and will be reassessed next week to determine his availability for upcoming fixtures. His absence could lead to a change in the starting lineup, as he was in contention to start as the left-back. Ian Murphy is expected to take his place in the lineup until Vines returns.