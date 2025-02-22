Fantasy Soccer
Sam Vines headshot

Sam Vines Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Vines (Lower Body) is out for Saturday's season opener against St. Louis, according to the MLS injury report.

Vines is dealing with a lower-body injury and will miss the first match of the MLS season. He is considered week-to-week and will be reassessed next week to determine his availability for upcoming fixtures. His absence could lead to a change in the starting lineup, as he was in contention to start as the left-back. Ian Murphy is expected to take his place in the lineup until Vines returns.

Sam Vines
Colorado Rapids
