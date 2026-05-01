Sam Vines Injury: Suffers lower body issue
Vines is sidelined for upcoming action with a lower body injury.
Vines' injury is a blow to the Dynamo's defense, and his replacement, Franco Negri, will need to step up. Vines' return to the lineup will depend on his ability to recover from the injury, and this issue could continue to impact his playing time in future fixtures. He has made only one start this season, playing a limited role so far.
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