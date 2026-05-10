Sam Vines News: On bench for LAFC game
Vines (lower body) is on the bench Sunday against Los Angeles FC.
Vines may have a chance to make his fourth appearance of the season, though he'll see limited playing time as a possible backup for Lawrence Ennali. The former Colorado Rapids man has played a minor role, with injuries limiting his involvement lately. He could eventually be a decent option to deliver crosses from the left flank.
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