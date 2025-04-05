Sam Vines News: Substitute option at Vancouver

Vines (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vines has yet to play this year, so it's unclear if he's ready for many minutes, but his return is welcome news for the squad's depth. Last season, the left-back scored once in 29 league matches, while averaging 1.9 crosses, 1.4 clearances and 1.1 tackles per game. He'll likely be in contention with Ian Murphy in upcoming fixtures.