Sam Vines News: Waived by Colorado

Vines was waived by the Colorado Rapids, who exercised a buyout of his contract ahead of the 2026 season.

Vines is now without club following his regular presence in the left side of the Rapids' back line over the previous two campaigns. The defender racked up two assists along with eight shots, 37 crosses and 10 chances created while securing two clean sheets over 22 appearances (13 starts) in 2025. He also saw action in the last two editions of the Leagues Cup. However, he ended up losing the starting spot to Jackson Travis.