Soumano turned the match around with a brace, first arriving at the back post in first-half stoppage time to turn in Arsene Kouassi's driven cross and equalize. He then struck again early in the second half, reacting quickest to a flick-on from a right-sided corner to finish first time past Yehvann Diouf and give a two-goal lead to the Merlus. The forward finished with a season high five shots three on target and constantly worked the channels, stretching Nice's backline and winning duels up the pitch. Soumano was in the starting XI for the second game in a row and that shift should likely secure him a starting role in the upcoming fixtures with Lorient.